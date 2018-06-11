

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. (KKR) is nearing a deal to buy Envision Healthcare Corp. (EVHC) for $46 a share, or about $5.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



Including debt, the deal would be worth about $10 billion. The $46 a share price would be 5.4 percent higher than Friday's close.



Envision, a Nashville, Tennessee-based provider of physician services to hospitals and other health-care facilities, earlier had announced a strategic review of its business, and has been conducting an auction.



The companies are likely to announce a deal on Monday.



