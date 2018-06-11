

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the supplemental New Drug Application or sNDA to add the positive overall survival (OS) data from the Phase 3 ASPIRE trial to the U.S. Prescribing Information for Kyprolis, or carfilzomib.



According to Amgen, data added to the label showed that Kyprolis, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (KRd) significantly reduced the risk of death by 21 percent and extended overall survival by 7.9 months versus lenalidomide and dexamethasone alone (Rd) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.



'The ASPIRE trial showed significant improvement in survival in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who received KYPROLIS as part of a triplet regimen. With this approval, the U.S. Prescribing Information for KYPROLIS now includes positive overall survival data from two Phase 3 trials, underscoring the important role of proteasome inhibition in the treatment of multiple myeloma,' said David Reese, senior vice president of Translational Sciences and Oncology at Amgen.



