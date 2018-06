ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) announced the successful placement of CHF 350 million of senior notes. The notes will mature in December 2024. The transaction was targeted at Swiss investors.



The notes will be issued by Zurich Insurance Company Ltd and carry a fixed coupon of 0.50%.



The transaction has been conducted for general corporate purposes.



