

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sirius XM Radio Inc. has agreed to pay $150 million to SoundExchange Inc. to settle lawsuits alleging that the satellite-radio giant underpaid royalties for recordings.



The Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)subsidiary said it would make a one-time payment to SoundExchange, a not-for-profit offshoot of the Recording Industry Association of America, on or before July 7. The settlement resolves claims for recordings from January 1, 2007, to December 31, 2017, Sirius said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX