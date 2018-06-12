

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) or HHLA said that its shareholders formally approved the actions of both the HHLA Executive Board and the Supervisory Board during the 2017 financial year with 99.3 percent and 99.2 percent of the votes cast, respectively.



The Annual General Meeting appointed Dr. Isabella Niklas, Managing Director of HGV Hamburger Gesellschaft f?r Verm?gens- und Beteiligungsmanagement mbH, and Dr. Torsten Sevecke, State Secretary at the Ministry for Economy, Transport and Innovation of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, as new members of the Supervisory Board.



Approximately 670 shareholders and guests attended the Annual General Meeting of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG on 12 June 2018 at the Hamburg trade fair centre. As such, 81.8 percent of the share capital was represented (previous year: 82.9 percent).



The Annual General Meeting of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) resolved to increase the dividend per listed Class A share to EUR 0.67. This is 13.6 percent more than in the previous year. As such, EUR 46.9 million is being distributed to the shareholders of the Port Logistics subgroup for the 2017 financial year. The payout ratio has increased by one percentage point year-on-year to 66 percent of the profit after tax and minority interests. As in the last few years, this ratio is at the upper end of the dividend payout range of 50 to 70 percent. The dividend proposal made by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board was ratified by 99.9 percent of the votes cast.



In her speech at the Annual General Meeting, Chairwoman of HHLA's Executive Board, Angela Titzrath, explained: 'HHLA rests on solid foundations.



Notwithstanding changing parameters, we therefore believe there is a good chance that we will further strengthen the company's future viability and creative power.'



Approximately EUR 1 billion will be invested over the next five years. But HHLA is now a lot more than merely an operator of container terminals, she added. 'The Intermodal segment has been very successful in becoming the second vital pillar of our business,' said the Chairwoman of HHLA's Executive Board. There is now an extensive network of 13 terminals stretching from Hamburg to South-Eastern and Eastern Europe. 'We are therefore in an excellent position at the western point of the New Silk Road.'



