

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Digital Insurance Group or DIG said that it has entered into a multi-year collaboration agreement with Zurich Insurance Group. DIG will use its cutting-edge technology stack to support Zurich Insurance in developing mobile solutions that are continually optimized using deep customer data analytics. The commercial agreement is complemented by a EUR 15 million funding round co-lead by Zurich Insurance and Finch Capital to further drive the global growth of the company.



Digital Insurance Group is a next generation technology partner to insurers, banks and brokers. Its data-driven insurance platform enables its customers to roll out fully customized mobile-first insurance experiences at record speed.



DIG also works with global banks and other companies that want to offer insurance solutions to their customer base. The company is currently working with clients in multiple countries in Europe and Latin America.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX