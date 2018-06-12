

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Information technology company Bechtle AG (BC8G) said that Klaus Winkler has been elected to chair Bechtle AG's Supervisory Board at its constitutive meeting. He succeeds Dr Matthias Metz, whose regular term ended to coincide with the conclusion of the 2018 AGM. Klaus Winkler had previously been on the board from 1999 to 2013. The 60-year-old has a background in banking and business administration and is also the current CEO of the Heller Group.



Today, Bechtle AG's Annual General Meeting saw the regular election of shareholder representatives to the newly composed Supervisory Board. Some 600 shareholders and shareholder representatives were present to cast their votes. New to the board are Dr Lars Gr?nert and Klaus Winkler. Also elected was Elke Reichhart, who had already been appointed by court in December 2017. Kurt Dobitsch, Prof. Dr Thomas Hess and Sandra Stegman all had their previous mandates reconfirmed with robust majorities.



The six employee representatives to the board had already been elected in April with effect from the AGM's conclusion. Uli Drautz, Daniela Eberle, Volker Strohfeld, as well as union representatives Barbara Greyer (ver.di) and Michael Unser (IG Metall) were all re-elected to the board and are now joined by Anton Samija.



The AGM also approved the 20 per cent dividend increase proposed by Bechtle AG's Executive and Supervisory Boards, bringing it to EUR 0.90 per share.



