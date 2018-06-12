

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian medical marijuana company Tilray Inc. is reportedly planning to launch its initial public offering.



According to reports, the British Columbia-based cannabis producer is working with BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and New York-based investment bank Cowen and Co. on its IPO. The company is seeking to list its shares in the US.



Recently, several Canadian cannabis companies have gone public in Canada.



On Monday, Tilray said it has appointed three female directors to its five-person board.



Tilray announced the appointment of Rebekah Dopp, a Principal in Global Partnerships at Google; Maryscott Greenwood, CEO of the Canadian American Business Council and a Principal at Dentons; and Christine St.Clare, founder of St.Clare Advisors and formerly a Partner at KPMG, to the company's Board of Directors.



'We feel honored to welcome these directors to Tilray's Board and proud that their appointments will create one of the first majority women led Boards in the cannabis industry,' said Brendan Kennedy, Tilray CEO.



Founded in 2013, Tilray markets its medical marijuana products in 10 countries on five continents.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX