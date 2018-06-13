

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) updated its currency outlook, while also reaffirming other previously announced guidance for 2018.



The company updated second quarter and full year 2018 expectations for currency based on current rates and including the impact of hedged positions. The company now expects the currency headwind to second quarter comparable net revenues (non-GAAP) to be in the range of 0% to 1% and expects the full year 2018 currency headwind to comparable net revenues to be in the range of 0% to 1%.



Additionally, the company now expects the currency headwind on second quarter comparable operating income to be about 2% and expects the full year 2018 currency headwind on comparable operating income to be in the range of 2% to 3%.



The company reaffirmed its remaining, previously announced full year 2018 expectations, including organic revenue (non-GAAP) growth of 4% and, despite increasing headwinds from currencies, comparable earnings per share from continuing operations growth of 8% to 10%.



