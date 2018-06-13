

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ING (ING) and AXA announced an exclusive, long term, multi-country bancassurance partnership to provide insurance products and related services through a central digital insurance platform.



As per the partnership, ING will bring to bear its leading digital banking experience and AXA its expertise in innovative modular insurance products and services, offering property & casualty (P&C), health and protection insurance solutions to ING customers in six of its Challenger markets: Germany, Australia, Italy, France, Czech Republic and Austria.



ING and AXA teams will together develop personalized insurance products and relevant services, accessible via the ING mobile application, that meet the forward-looking needs of ING customers towards Living, Mobility and Wellness.



