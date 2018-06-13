

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced the U.S. FDA has accepted for review a new supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for GARDASIL 9 (Human Papillomavirus 9-valent Vaccine, Recombinant), the company's 9-valent HPV vaccine. The application is seeking approval for an expanded age indication for GARDASIL 9 for use in women and men ages 27 to 45 for the prevention of certain cancers and diseases caused by the nine human papillomavirus types covered by the vaccine.



The FDA has granted Priority Review to the sBLA and has set a PDUFA date of Oct. 6, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX