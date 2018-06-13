

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA announced, as part of the company's Global Manufacturing Footprint Program, it plans to sell the Westfalia Separator Production France SAS entity in Chateau-Thierry. A binding offer has been submitted by the French industrial group Altifort. GEA and Altifort will now enter into exclusive negotiations.



'After the evaluation of potential footprint scenarios as part of our Global Manufacturing Program, the offer made by Altifort is a material step towards streamlining the GEA production footprint. If we sell this production site, our customers will experience no difference at all as our product portfolio, previously produced in Chateau-Thierry, will remain completely unchanged,' said Steffen Bersch, member of the GEA Executive Board.



