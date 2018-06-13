

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has lashed out at his known critic and Hollywood actor Robert De Niro over the remarks he made during Tony Awards ceremony at the weekend.



Calling Robert De Niro 'a very Low IQ individual,' Trump said the Oscar winner has received 'too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies.' I watched him last night and truly believe he may be 'punch-drunk,' Trump said on Twitter, referring to De Niro's appearance in a number of boxing films.



In an apparent response to De Niro's expletive-laden speech in New York, Trump continued: 'I guess he doesn't realize the economy is the best it's ever been with employment being at an all-time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!'



Trump took to the social media shortly after returning from the historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore Tuesday.



Introducing a performance by Bruce Springsteen at New York's Radio City Music Hall, the Godfather actor twice denounced the President, using f-word a number of times.



Sunday night's Tony Awards function was broadcast live on CBS television, and the expletive was bleeped out for TV audiences, thought to number around six million.



Audience at gave a standing ovation to De Niro as he declared: 'I'm gonna say one thing. F..k Trump.' 'It's no longer down with Trump. It's f..k Trump.' He continued.



Addressing Bruce Springsteen, De Niro said: 'Even more important in these perilous times, you rock the vote. Always fighting for, in your own words, truth, transparency and integrity in government. Boy do we need that now.'



A vociferous critic of Trump, De Niro released a video during the 2016 U.S. Presidential election campaign in which he called Trump 'an idiot' and a 'national disaster.'



