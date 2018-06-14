

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) announced Chuck Stevens, GM executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer, has indicated his plans to retire after more than 40 years with the company, effective March 1, 2019.



GM also announced the appointment of Dhivya Suryadevara as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2018. Suryadevara, will report to Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO.



Stevens will remain with the company as an advisor until his retirement.



Suryadevara, 39, has been vice president, Corporate Finance since July 2017. Suryadevara played an integral role in the Opel divestiture, Cruise acquisition, Lyft investment and more recently, SoftBank's investment in GM Cruise.



From 2015 to 2017, Suryadevara served as vice president, Finance and Treasurer.



Suryadevara also served as CEO and Chief Investment Officer for GM Asset Management from 2013 to 2017. In this capacity, she was responsible for the management of business and investment activities of GM's $85B pension operations. Suryadevara joined GM in 2005.



