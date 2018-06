BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Bertrandt Group (BDTG.DE) reported post-tax earnings of 24.2 million euros in the first half of the fiscal year 2017/2018 compared to 25.0 million euros, prior year. EBIT was 36.1 million euros compared to 35.6 million euros.



First-half total revenues were 501.1 million euros compared to 497.6 million euros, last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX