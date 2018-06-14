

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - N Brown Group Plc (BWNG.L) reported that its Group revenue rose 0.4% for the 13 week period to 2 June 2018. Product revenue was down 2.8% while Financial services revenue increased 9.0%. Total online revenue increased 3% and Power Brand online revenue rose 9%, for the period. The Group said its full year guidance is unchanged, aside from exceptional costs relating to the proposed store closures.



Angela Spindler, CEO, said: 'As highlighted in our full year results, this was a challenging period for fashion retail. Against this backdrop and a double-digit comparative in Product revenue, I am satisfied with our first-quarter performance. At this early stage in the financial year our full year expectations are unchanged.'



