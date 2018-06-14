

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco (SON) announced the company will increase prices for its paper-based tubes and cores by a minimum of 6 percent in the U.S. and Canada, effective with shipments beginning July 16, 2018.



'The price increase is necessary due to ongoing increases in uncoated recycled paperboard, the largest input cost for tubes and cores. URB demand remains strong and the marketplace is extremely tight, with operating rates pushing 100 percent,' said Doug Schwartz, division vice president of sales and marketing.



