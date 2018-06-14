

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Shipt, an online delivery marketplace, and Target Corp. (TGT) announced they will begin same-day delivery of more than 55,000 groceries, essentials, home, electronics, toys and other products to select Texas metro areas. To support the expansion, Shipt plans to add 120 new shoppers to its network throughout the state of Texas.



Through the partnership, Target plans to offer same-day delivery of the in-store assortment of groceries, essentials, home, electronics, toys and other products from the majority of its stores by the 2018 holiday season. By the end of the year, the service will be available to 65 percent of U.S. households across 180 markets, reaching a total of 80 million households, and in 2019, same-day delivery will expand to include all major product categories at Target.



