

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:45 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank announces its decision on interest rates. The ECB is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency advanced against the yen, the franc and the greenback, it held steady against the pound.



The euro was worth 130.03 against the yen, 1.1627 against the franc, 0.8804 against the pound and 1.1816 against the greenback as of 7:40 am ET.



