

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS), a provider of loyalty and marketing solutions, said that its LoyaltyOne business BrandLoyalty, a provider of transactional and emotional loyalty programs, and creator of tailor-made short-term loyalty concepts for food retailers, has launched a new loyalty program with Kroger Co. (KR).



The eight-week promotional campaign that launched on May 2, 2018, is featured in 121 Kroger stores across the Mid-Atlantic, including North Carolina, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.



Alliance Data noted that as the first program rolls out between the businesses, the collaboration between BrandLoyalty and Kroger intends to grow sales with an increase of customers, basket size, and frequency of shoppers through this incentive-based, short-term promotion.



'We're excited to have the opportunity to work with Kroger on this program that will leverage BrandLoyalty's combination of expertise in loyalty programs, analytics, and retail industry knowledge in order to drive sales, boost profitability, and build customer loyalty in the highly competitive grocery segment,' said Bryan Pearson, President and CEO of LoyaltyOne.



