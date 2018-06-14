

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech current account surplus decreased notably in the first quarter from a year ago, figures from the Czech National Bank showed Thursday.



The current account surplus shrank to CZK 58.8 billion in the first quarter from CZK 97.5 billion in the same period of 2017.



The goods and services trade surplus fell to CZK 113.1 billion from CZK 117.3 billion.



At the same time, the primary income deficit widened by CZK 29.3 billion year on year to CZK 34.1 billion in the March quarter. Secondary income showed a deficit of CZK 20.2 billion, up by CZK 5.2 billion.



The capital account surplus dropped to CZK 5.7 billion from CZK 10.1 billion. The financial account surplus was CZK 43.7 billion versus CZK 96.5 billion a year earlier.



