LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever plc (UN, ULVR.L, UL) announced, for full year , the company continues to expect: underlying sales growth in the 3-5% range; underlying Operating Margin: continued progress to 20%; and strong cash flow.



The Group noted that the distribution in Brazil has now returned to normal. The 11-day transport strike is expected to impact second-quarter sales by 150 million euros.



