

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allergan plc (AGN) said that Thomas Freyman will join its Board of Directors effective immediately, as part of the company's ongoing board refreshment process.



Freyman, a former Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration at Abbott Laboratories (ABT), brings nearly 40 years of healthcare industry and finance experience to Allergan's Board.



Freyman retired from Abbott in 2017, having held various leadership positions during a period where the company executed a significant transformation and refocused its business portfolio.



Chris Coughlin, Lead Independent Director said, 'Mr. Freyman will become the fourth new Director joining the Allergan Board in 16 months as we continue to recruit highly-experienced and qualified members to bring a diversity of perspectives and strengthen the Board with additional industry, scientific and financial experience.'



Allergan also announced that director Patrick O'Sullivan will retire from the Allergan Board of Directors in July.



O'Sullivan joined the Board of Directors in October 2013 following Allergan's acquisition of Warner Chilcott plc, having served as a member of the Warner Chilcott Board from 2009.



Following the retirement of O'Sullivan and the addition of Freyman, Allergan's Board of Directors will continue to have 12 members, of which 10 are independent.



