

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever plc (UN, ULVR.L, UL) Thursday announced that the company continues to expect underlying sales growth in the 3 percent - 5 percent range for the full year. The Group also said its underlying operating margin continued progress to 20 percent, with strong cash flow.



The Group noted that the distribution in Brazil has now returned to normal. The 11-day transport strike is expected to impact second-quarter sales by 150 million euros.



Unilever said it is extremely unlikely to be included in FTSE UK series, with likely increased weighting in EuroStoxx.



