

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose Thursday after the European Central Bank president warned that 'increased protectionism' could hurt the economic outlook.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing a much bigger than expected increase in U.S. retail sales in the month of May.



The Commerce Department said retail sales jumped by 0.8 percent in May after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in April.



Gold was up $10 at $1309 an ounce, as traders continued to weigh yesterday's interest rate announcement.



The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by a quarter point to 2%, as expected, but signalled four rate hikes for 2018 instead of three.



