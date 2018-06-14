

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (ICAGY.PK, IAG.L) said that its shareholders approved all of the proposed resolutions prepared by the Board of Directors with a sufficient majority.



Following the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on the date hereof, at which Mr. James Lawrence stood down as a director, all of the remaining directors were re-elected and Ms. Deborah Kerr was elected as non-executive independent director, the Board of Directors of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has appointed Ms. Deborah Kerr as member of the Audit and Compliance Committee and Ms. Nicola Shaw as member of the Remuneration and Safety Committees.



