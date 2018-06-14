Zug - The next edition of Europe's largest blockchain startup competition is to be held on 7 November 2018 in the Crypto Valley, Zug, Switzerland. Several universities and industry partners such as LGT, Six Group and Swiss Fintech Innovations partnered with Crypto Valley-based companies inacta and Lakeside Partners.

After the success of last year's Blockchain Competition for Insurance with over 100 applicants from over 30 countries, the next competition is open to startups working on blockchain based projects disrupting the financial industry. Industry leaders will act as jurors and advisors for the startups competing. The winners will be chosen 7 November 2018 at the Theater Casino in Zug:

1st prize: $100,000 funding in cash (no strings attached), 1 year office space in the Crypto Valley Labs in Zug, 1 year of comprehensive, hands-on coaching from experienced entrepreneurs, ...

