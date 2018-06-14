

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu Inc. (BIDU) said that it has signed an agreement with BMW China to develop the next generation Internet of Vehicles or IoV solutions that connects vehicles with smart home devices.



Baidu and BMW China will develop advanced solutions to connect cars and smart home devices in their initial efforts to create a more seamless home and in-vehicle experience. Consumers can control their vehicles remotely from their homes by sending voice instructions, such as turning on the ventilation, checking fuel level, locking car doors and more.



In addition, the connected system can help drivers plan their journeys by checking relevant travel information stored online, determining efficient travel routes and reporting current traffic conditions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX