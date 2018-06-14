

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Long-time community activist London Breed has been elected the Mayor of San Francisco, the first African-American woman to adorn the top post in the city.



The Democrat made historic victory in the mayoral election Wednesday after securing more than 50 percent of votes. The 43-year-old native of San Francisco was declared winner after her main rival, former state Senator Mark Leno, conceded defeat. Ballots are still left to count.



Breed, who grew up in public housing, told her supporters at a victory speech on the steps of city hall to never let their circumstances determine their outcome in life. 'No matter where you come from, no matter what you decide to do in life, you can do anything you want to do,' she added.



Breed, who is currently serving as President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, will be the only female mayor to serve in the top 15 largest U.S. cities.



The United States currently has 19 black female mayors.



A BA graduate in political science-public service and a minor in African American studies, Breed later earned a masters degree in public administration from the University of San Francisco.



She briefly served as acting mayor of San Francisco after the death of Mayor Ed Lee in December.



A growing homeless population is one of the challenges faced by San Francisco. Five percent of its residents are African American, and mostly living in public housing.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX