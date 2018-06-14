

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the 'Company') and Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (the 'Cell')



Results of General Meetings



The Company on behalf of the Cell hereby announces that at the Cell Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 14 June, 2018 at 12.00 p.m., all the resolutions relating to both the ordinary business and the special business, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 19 April, 2018, were duly passed on a poll and voting was as set out in the table below.



+-----------+-----------+-------+---------+--------+--------+---------+--------+ | | Votes in | % of | Votes | % of | % of | Votes | % of | | | favour* | votes |against* | votes | issued |withheld*| issued | | | |cast in| | cast | shares | | shares | | | |favour | |against |voting**| |withheld| | | | | | | | | ** | +-----------+-----------+-------+---------+--------+--------+---------+--------+ | |No. shares | % | No. | % | % | No. | % | | | | | shares | | | shares | | +-----------+-----------+-------+---------+--------+--------+---------+--------+ |Special |40,360,483 | 99.94 | 23,800 | 0.06 | 37.92 | 3,000 | 0.00 | |Resolution | | | | | | | | |1 | | | | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+---------+--------+--------+---------+--------+ |Special |40,360,483 | 99.94 | 23,800 | 0.06 | 37.92 | 3,000 | 0.00 | |Resolution | | | | | | | | |2 | | | | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+---------+--------+--------+---------+--------+ |Ordinary |39,539,810 | 97.96 | 823,672 | 2.04 | 37.91 | 23,800 | 0.02 | |Resolution | | | | | | | | |1 | | | | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+---------+--------+--------+---------+--------+ |Ordinary |39,537,178 | 97.94 | 830,104 | 2.06 | 37.91 | 20,000 | 0.01 | |Resolution | | | | | | | | |2 | | | | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+---------+--------+--------+---------+--------+ |Ordinary |40,365,783 |100.00 | 1,500 | 0.00 | 37.91 | 20,000 | 0.01 | |Resolution | | | | | | | | |3 | | | | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+---------+--------+--------+---------+--------+ |Ordinary |40,328,551 | 99.87 | 53,800 | 0.13 | 37.92 | 4,932 | 0.00 | |Resolution | | | | | | | | |4 | | | | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+---------+--------+--------+---------+--------+ |Ordinary |40,363,483 | 99.95 | 20,000 | 0.05 | 37.92 | 3,800 | 0.00 | |Resolution | | | | | | | | |5 | | | | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+---------+--------+--------+---------+--------+ |Ordinary |40,323,251 | 99.84 | 64,032 | 0.16 | 37.92 | 0 | 0.00 | |Resolution | | | | | | | | |6 | | | | | | | | +-----------+-----------+-------+---------+--------+--------+---------+--------+



* The 'in favour' and 'against' votes, where appropriate, include those votes giving the Chairman discretion. **Total number of shares with voting rights in issue amounted to 106,487,250 redeemable preference shares and 2 management shares.



The Company for itself and on behalf of the Cell hereby gives notification that at the Company and Cell Meeting held on Thursday, 14 June, 2018 at 12.30 p.m., all the ordinary resolutions, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 19 April, 2018, were duly passed on a poll and voting was as set out in the table below.



+-----------+-----------+------+---------+-------+--------+---------+----------+ | | Votes in | % of | Votes | % of | % of | Votes | % of | | | favour* |votes |against* | votes | issued |withheld*| issued | | | | in | |against| shares | | shares | | | |favour| | |voting**| |withheld**| +-----------+-----------+------+---------+-------+--------+---------+----------+ | | | | No. | | | No. | | | |No. shares | % | shares | % | % | shares | % | | | | | | | | | | +-----------+-----------+------+---------+-------+--------+---------+----------+ |Resolution |37,167,657 |92.07 |3,193,341| 7.93 | 37.90 | 8,732 | 0.00 | |1 | | | | | | | | +-----------+-----------+------+---------+-------+--------+---------+----------+ |Resolution |40,135,789 |99.44 | 225,209 | 0.56 | 37.90 | 8,732 | 0.00 | |2 | | | | | | | | +-----------+-----------+------+---------+-------+--------+---------+----------+ |Resolution |31,846,470 |90.86 |3,193,341| 9.14 | 32.90 |5,329,919| 5.00 | |3 | | | | | | | | +-----------+-----------+------+---------+-------+--------+---------+----------+ |Resolution |37,161,217 |92.06 |3,199,781| 7.94 | 37.90 | 8,732 | 0.00 | |4 | | | | | | | | +-----------+-----------+------+---------+-------+--------+---------+----------+ |Resolution |31,084,150 |76.97 |9,276,848| 23.03 | 37.90 | 8,732 | 0.00 | |5 | | | | | | | | +-----------+-----------+------+---------+-------+--------+---------+----------+



* The 'in favour' and 'against' votes, where appropriate; include those votes giving the Chairman discretion. **Total number of shares with voting rights in issue of the Cell amounted to 106,487,250 redeemable preference shares of the Cell and 2 management shares of the Cell.



The Company hereby gives notification that at the Company Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 14 June, 2018 at 12.45 p.m., all the ordinary resolutions, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 19 April, 2018, were duly passed on a poll and voting was as set out in the table below.



+-----------+--------+-------+---------+--------+---------+---------+----------+ | |Votes in| % of | Votes | % of | % of | Votes | % of | | |favour* | votes |against* | votes | issued |withheld*| issued | | | | in | |against | shares | | shares | | | |favour | | |voting** | |withheld**| +-----------+--------+-------+---------+--------+---------+---------+----------+ | | | | | | | | | | | No. | % | No. | % | % | No. | % | | | shares | | shares | | | shares | | | | | | | | | | | +-----------+--------+-------+---------+--------+---------+---------+----------+ |Resolution | 2 | 100 | 0 | 0 | 100 | 0 | 0 | | 1 | | | | | | | | +-----------+--------+-------+---------+--------+---------+---------+----------+ |Resolution | 2 | 100 | 0 | 0 | 100 | 0 | 0 | | 2 | | | | | | | | +-----------+--------+-------+---------+--------+---------+---------+----------+ |Resolution | 2 | 100 | 0 | 0 | 100 | 0 | 0 | | 3 | | | | | | | | +-----------+--------+-------+---------+--------+---------+---------+----------+ |Resolution | 2 | 100 | 0 | 0 | 100 | 0 | 0 | | 4 | | | | | | | | +-----------+--------+-------+---------+--------+---------+---------+----------+ |Resolution | 2 | 100 | 0 | 0 | 100 | 0 | 0 | | 5 | | | | | | | | +-----------+--------+-------+---------+--------+---------+---------+----------+ |Resolution | 2 | 100 | 0 | 0 | 100 | 0 | 0 | | 6 | | | | | | | | +-----------+--------+-------+---------+--------+---------+---------+----------+



* The 'in favour' and 'against' votes, where appropriate; include those votes giving the Chairman discretion. **Total number of shares with voting rights in issue of the Company amounted to 2 management shares.



The Board would like to thank the Company's and the Cell's shareholders for their continued support.



Terms used and not defined in this announcement bear the meaning given to them in the notices of the meetings dated 19 April, 2018.



In accordance with FCA listing rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. All of these documents will shortly be made available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.



These results will also shortly be available for inspection on the Company's website.



For further information please contact: JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited +44 (0) 1481 702 400



Dean Orrico Director +1 203 709 4016



