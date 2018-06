FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - A notable decline by shares of General Electric (GE) is weighing on the Dow, with the industrial conglomerate down by 1.7 percent in afternoon trading.



The drop by GE comes after CEO John Flannery told French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire the company's commitment to create 1,000 jobs by the end of 2018 as part of its acquisition of Alstom's energy business is now out of reach.



