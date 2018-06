REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Oracle (ORCL) have shown a significant move to the downside during trading on Thursday, tumbling by 4.5 percent. Oracle is pulling back further off the nearly three-month closing high it set on Tuesday.



The steep drop by Oracle comes after J.P. Morgan downgraded its rating on the business software giant's stock to Neutral from Overweight.



