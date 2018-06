CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply earlier in the session, shares of Mylan (MYL) continue to see considerable weakness in late-day trading on Thursday. Mylan is currently down by 2.2 percent.



Mylan came under pressure after U.S. health regulators were unable to approve the drug maker's generic version of asthma medication Advair due to 'minor deficiencies.'



