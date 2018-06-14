This is breaking news in the tech sector: Hewlett Packard is breaking above its 2000-dotcom peak. After 18 years of crashing, rallying, struggling, this giant tech stock broke out of its gigantic triangle pattern which is in the making since the dotcom bubble in 2000 as indicated on the chart. So that is a double confirmation of a very bullish 2018 outlook for tech stock Hewlett Packard. According to the current chart setup InvestingHaven's research team believes that this stock can go up to 60 dollar in the next 4 to 5 years, provided that economic growth continues and the company is ...

