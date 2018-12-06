sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,00 Euro		+0,75
+5,66 %
WKN: A140KD ISIN: US42824C1099 Ticker-Symbol: 2HP 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,829
13,864
20:19
13,83
13,87
20:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY14,00+5,66 %