

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Thursday said it has agreed a deal with Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry to develop a commercial Hyperloop system in the country.



The agreement was signed in the Ukraine capital of Kiev in line with the nation's National Transport Strategy of Ukraine 2030 initiative.



In February of 2018, Ukraine's Transportation Minister, Volodymyr Omelyan, announced the nation would begin setting the stage for Hyperloop technology alongside Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences, state defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom, aerospace manufacturer Yuzhmash and several other industrial and scientific institutions.



HyperloopTT will work directly with Ukraine's Ministry of Transportation to begin planning the construction of the first commercial Hyperloop system which will be built out in phases.



'We have set a course to bring Ukraine's infrastructure into the 21st century,' said Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Volodymyr Omelyan. 'Hyperloop is a key component to our goals of creating a smart, and sustainable transportation infrastructure. We warmly welcome HyperloopTT to join us in this endeavor and are glad to have an agreement signed.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX