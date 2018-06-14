

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $663.17 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $374.39 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Adobe Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $825.43 million or $1.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.3% to $2.20 billion from $1.77 billion last year.



Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $825.43 Mln. vs. $510.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.66 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q2): $2.20 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX