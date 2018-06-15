

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Friday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.1 percent, although it may tinker with other forms of stimulus.



New Zealand will see May numbers for non-resident bond holdings and for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ. In April, non-resident bond holdings were at 59.8 percent and the manufacturing index score was 58.9.



China will provide May data for new home prices; in April, prices were up 0.6 percent on month.



Finally, the stock markets in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia are closed on Friday in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.



