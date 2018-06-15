

Summit Therapeutics plc



('Summit', or the 'Company')



Summit Therapeutics to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference



Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 15 June 2018 - Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM) announces that Glyn Edwards, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on 21 June 2018 at 9:30am EDT in New York City.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investors section on the Company's website, www.summitplc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available from the same location soon after the live presentation.



About Summit Therapeutics



Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and the infectious disease, Clostridium difficile infection. Further information is available at www.summitplc.com and Summit can be followed on Twitter (@summitplc).



For more information, please contact:



Summit



Glyn Edwards / Richard Pye (UK office) Tel: 44 (0)1235 443 951



Erik Ostrowski / Michelle Avery (US office) +1 617 225 4455



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Adviser)



Liam Murray / Tony Rawlinson



N+1 Singer (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000



Aubrey Powell / Jen Boorer



Panmure Gordon (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500



Freddy Crossley, Corporate Finance



Consilium Strategic Communications (UK) Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700



Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson / summit@consilium-comms.com



Lindsey Neville



