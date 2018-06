WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) announced the appointment of Katrina Helmkamp as Chief Executive Officer of Cartus Corp., the company's relocation services subsidiary, effective July 9, 2018.



Helmkamp has served as CEO of two privately held companies. Most recently, she has been CEO of Lenox Corporation. From 2010 to 2014, she was CEO of SVP Worldwide. She is a member of the Board of Directors for publicly traded IDEX Corporation.



