

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) announced the class-action lawsuit settlement concerning improper retail sales practices received final approval in a June 14 order from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.



'The court's approval of the broad and far-reaching $142 million settlement agreement is a significant step forward in making things right for our customers and further restoring trust with all of Wells Fargo's stakeholders,' said Tim Sloan, Wells Fargo's President and Chief Executive Officer.



The settlement agreement sets aside funds for customer remediation. The settlement class consists of all persons who claim that Wells Fargo opened, without their consent, a consumer or small business checking or savings account or an unsecured credit card or line of credit or enrolled them, under certain circumstances, in Identity Theft Protection services, in each case between May 1, 2002, and April 20, 2017.



The claims filing period for the settlement will remain open for eligible current and former customers to submit claims through July 7 online . After the claims filing period ends, Wells Fargo and the plaintiffs will move ahead to complete the process of determining each class member's recovery amount before making payments to eligible class members.



Wells Fargo has previously accrued for the full amount of the settlement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX