

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) said that John Haugh has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, President and a member of the Board to pursue other opportunities, also effective immediately.



The company said that Peter Cuneo, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.



The Board has retained an executive search firm to assist with the process to identify a permanent Chief Executive Officer.



