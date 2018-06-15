

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Boards of Informa (INFMF.PK, INF.L) and UBM (UBMJF.PK, UBM.L) said that the recommended offer by Informa for UBM has now completed in accordance with its terms and the entire issued share capital of UBM is now owned by Informa. It follows the scheme of arrangement by which the Offer has been implemented becoming effective today, 15 June 2018, following the sanction of the Scheme by the Jersey Court yesterday.



UBM Shareholders on the register of UBM at the Scheme Record Time, being 6.00 p.m. on 14 June 2018, will receive 1.083 New Informa Shares and 163 pence in cash subject to valid Mix and Match Elections made pursuant to the Mix and Match Facility.



Valid Share Elections in respect of 282.28 million UBM Shares, representing about 71.519 per cent. of the aggregate number of UBM Shares, and valid Cash Elections in respect of 17.25 million UBM Shares, representing about 4.371 per cent. of the aggregate number of UBM Shares, were made by UBM Shareholders.



UBM Shareholders who did not make valid Mix and Match Elections or have not participated in the Mix and Match Facility will receive the default consideration, which is 1.083 New Informa Shares and 163 pence in cash, for each UBM Share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX