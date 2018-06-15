

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German real estate firm Deutsche Wohnen AG (DWHHF.PK) said that it appointed Matthias Hünlein as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the company. The 56-year-old lawyer was appointed today as the successor to Uwe Flach by the members of the Supervisory Board.



Uwe Flach's term of office expired upon the end of the Annual General Meeting 2018. He had been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2008 and its Chairman since June 2011.



In the course of the Annual General Meeting, Ms Tina Kleingarn was appointed to the Supervisory Board by the shareholders represented.



In addition, the shareholders approved the proposal of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board to pay a dividend in the amount of 0.80 euros per share for the financial year 2017.



