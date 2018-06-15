

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON SE said that it will shortly successfully complete the sale of its stake of 46.65 percent in Uniper SE to Fortum Corporation. All closing conditions of the voluntary public takeover offer have now been fulfilled. The transaction will thus be executed and completed within the next two weeks. E.ON will then receive proceeds of about 3.8 billion euros.



In September 2017 Fortum and E.ON signed an agreement according to which E.ON had the right to decide to tender its Uniper shares into a voluntary public takeover offer launched by Fortum. E.ON decided to tender its stake into the offer in early January 2018.



Uniper was spun off from E.ON in 2016. 53.35 percent of Uniper stock was transferred to E.ON shareholders. Fortum is a leading energy company headquartered in Finland.



