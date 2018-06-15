

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open notably lower, shares of Adobe Systems (ADBE) have climbed off their worst levels but remain firmly in negative territory in afternoon trading on Friday. Adobe is currently down by 2.4 percent after ending the previous session at a record closing high.



The initial pullback by Adobe came after the software company reported better than expected fiscal second quarter earnings and sales but a weaker than expected operating profit margin.



