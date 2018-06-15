

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures tumbled Friday, hitting fresh 2-week lows amid expecations OPEC will ramp up demand.



Meanwhile, the U.S. shale boom continues. Baker Hughes reported today that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 1 to 863 this week.



Commodities were hammered today along with global stocks. Rising interest rates and trade tensions are spooking traders.



July WTI oil was down $1.83, or 2.7%, to settle at $65.06/bbl. Prices were down 1 percent for the week.



Growth in New York manufacturing activity unexpectedly accelerated in the month of June, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Friday.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index climbed to 25.0 in June from 20.1 in May, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 19.0.



