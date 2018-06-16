

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Transport for London or TfL announced that it has confirmed its intention to award Siemens Mobility Limited a contract of around 1.5 billion pounds to design and build 94 new generation Tube trains that will transform the experience of millions of Piccadilly line customers.



TfL said that this long-term sustainable investment will support London's growing population which is set to increase to 10.8 million by 2041, supporting new jobs, homes and growth, benefiting the whole UK economy.



'The Siemens Mobility Limited factory would employ up to 700 people in skilled engineering and manufacturing roles, plus up to an additional 250 people during the construction phase of the factory,' TfL said in a statement.



As a result, around 1,700 indirect jobs would be created throughout the UK supply chain. After completion, TfL will work with Siemens Mobility Limited to maximise the number of Piccadilly line trains being built in this facility.



TfL specified that it had also received bids in September 2016 from a joint venture of Canada's Bombardier (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) and Japan's Hitachi (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) and from France's Alstom (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L)



Siemens Mobility Limited to design and manufacture 94 new, state-of-the-art Deep Tube trains, which is expected to be delivered from 2023 enabling up to 27 trains-per-hour (tph) to operate at peak times by the end of 2026 (up from the current service level of 24 tph). This is a train every 135 seconds at the busiest times, tfl added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX