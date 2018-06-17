

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) announced that the ELOQUENT-3 trial, an international Phase 2 study evaluating the addition of Empliciti (elotuzumab) to pomalidomide and low-dose dexamethasone (EPd) in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), achieved its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) for patients treated with EPd compared with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (Pd) alone.



ELOQUENT-3 is the only randomized, active-controlled trial to investigate a pomalidomide-based triplet combination in patients with RRMM who received at least two prior therapies, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor (PI).



Patients randomized to EPd experienced a 46% reduction in risk of disease progression (HR 0.54; 95% CI: 0.34 to 0.86, p=0.0078) compared with patients randomized to Pd alone, with median PFS, the study's primary endpoint, of 10.3 months (95% CI: 5.6 to not estimable) compared with 4.7 months (95% CI: 2.8 to 7.2) in Pd patients.



