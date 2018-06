LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Independent Committee of Sky plc (BSY.L, SKY.L) welcomed announcement by the European Commission of its decision to approve unconditionally Comcast's proposed acquisition of Sky.



The Independent Committee noted that Comcast has now satisfied all of the pre-conditions outlined in its announcement dated 25 April 2018 and, has until Friday 13 July to post its Offer Document to Sky shareholders.



